LATEST: 66 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Sixty-six further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 3,086 nationwide today. Some 44 additional deaths have also been attributed to the virus, 44 of which occurred in January.

Of the cases notified today, 1,425 are men / 1,642 are women; 54% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

Some 604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,692 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. 128 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting. Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years. This clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system.”