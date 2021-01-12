Death announced of Bishop Roy Warke, former resident of Naas

The death has taken place of the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Rt Revd Roy Warke.

Bishop Warke (90) was until recent times a resident of Naas. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen on Christmas Eve last. He had retired as Bishop of Cork in 1998.

Bishop Pat Storey of Meath and Kildare said that he was well known in the parish of Naas, and the Warkes would be missed greatly.

She said today: “I was deeply saddened to hear today of the passing of Rt Rev Roy Warke, former Bishop of Cork, and member, until recently, of Naas parish. Roy lost his wife, Eileen, just 19 days ago and our thoughts and prayers are with Ruth and Jane, who have lost both their parents within a few weeks.

"Due to Covid restrictions, people will not be able to pay our respects in the normal fashion, so I would ask your prayers for the family circle. Roy and Eileen were inseparable in life, and it seems fitting that they are now together again after such a short time apart. Roy was a man of great integrity, wisdom and sensitivity. He will be greatly missed.”

Bishop Warke was educated at The King's Hospital and Trinity College, Dublin and ordained in 1953. He served 10 years as Bishop of Cork before his retirement, and he was also a former Archdeacon of Dublin.

Late of Brabazon House, Sandymount, he is survived by his daughters Jane and Ruth, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral will be private.

A service will be held on Friday, January 15, at 11.30am, which can be viewed HERE on YouTube.