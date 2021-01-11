Former Kildare keeper links up with Armagh Ladies
Allenwood's Shane McCormack takes up coaching role with Orchard Ladies
Shane McCormack
Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack has joined the Armagh Ladies management team as a coach.
The Allenwood man will join Ronan Murphy’s management team as the Orchard county attempt to improve on last year’s run to the All-Ireland semi-final. He will replace the outgoing Tommy Stevenson.
Shane has extensive ladies coaching experience, both with Kildare and with various counties.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on