Former Kildare keeper links up with Armagh Ladies

Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack has joined the Armagh Ladies management team as a coach.

The Allenwood man will join Ronan Murphy’s management team as the Orchard county attempt to improve on last year’s run to the All-Ireland semi-final. He will replace the outgoing Tommy Stevenson.

Shane has extensive ladies coaching experience, both with Kildare and with various counties.