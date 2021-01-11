Safety issue at Maynooth to be examined in Mill Street road plans

Kildare County Council will look at pedestrian and vehicle safety at St Mary’s Church in Maynooth as part of local road plans on foot of arguments that sight lines are poor.

Cllr Tim Durkan had asked the council to address the issue of safe pedestrian and vehicular access and exit at St Mary’s Church, Maynooth within the design of the planned upgrades to Mill Street Maynooth.

At the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on January 8, officials said that under the Sustainable Transport Measures Grant (STMG) Programme, projects for next year were issued to the Cathaoirleach and elected members in a report on 20 November 2020. “This included plans to progress the detailed design of the Maynooth North-South Corridor Phase 5 Project. As part of this project the team will investigate issues identified in the motion as part of this design process.”

Cllr Durkan said he was delighted with the response.

He told the online meeting that longer lines of sight are needed as there was a “complete blind spot” as one came out of St Mary’s Church.

Municipal District engineer, Shane Aylward, said the project team are looking at increasing the width of the path and resetting the wall back at St Mary’s Church.

Cllr Durkan said there was agreement that the wall should be pushed back.