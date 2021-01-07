Former Kildare footballer Enda Murphy appointed MD of Ardmac's Cleanrooms Division

Former Kildare footballer Enda Murphy has been appointed managing director of Ardmac's Cleanrooms Division. The company employs over 300 people across Ireland, the UK and Europe, and provides specialist construction services to the commercial fit out, life sciences and data centre sectors.

The former Kildare goalkeeper, who was on the panel from 1994 to 2008, also served as a Kildare selector. The Leixlip clubman also represented Ireland in the International Rules series in 2003.

Mr Murphy takes on this senior leadership role having served for the past two years as Ardmac’s Head of Engineering. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading a team of 171 people that work directly within the Cleanrooms Division of Ardmac and driving business growth, both in Ireland and internationally. Ardmac is established as one of the largest providers in the construction of Cleanrooms facilities in Europe, delivering for most of the top 20 global pharmaceutical manufacturers, in addition to many medical device companies and healthcare providers.

Ronan Quinn, CEO of Ardmac said: “We are delighted that Enda is taking up this important role within Ardmac. Since joining Ardmac in 2018, he has made a significant contribution to our business and as our newly appointed managing director to the Cleanrooms Division, I have no doubt that he will bring great energy, passion and skill to continue driving the business forward.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Murphy said: “I am really looking forward to taking on the challenges and opportunities that come with my new position. One of my key goals in the role as managing director, will be to continue to enhance our reputation as the cleanroom contractor of choice for clients in Europe. My ambition is to achieve this through the development of our people and our digital processes.”

A graduate of Engineering from DIT (now Technological University Dublin), Mr Murphy is a chartered member of Engineers Ireland.