LATEST: Naas Hospital ceases all inpatient, day case and outpatient services due to Covid-19

Naas Hospital has ceased all non-time dependent services for patients, including inpatient, day case and outpatient services, due to the rising numbers of community transmission of Covid-19. Visiting restrictions also remain in place at the hospital.

According to the hospital, essential services and urgent time sensitive procedures will continue to be provided.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that this decision will be reviewed weekly depending upon the level of Covid in the community and the impact on hospital services. Patients will be advised if their care is proceeding.

Alice Kinsella, general manager of Naas Hospital, said, “Patients will be notified directly if their appointment or procedure is being deferred. We regret the impact that these deferrals will have on our patients but it is a really important part of maintaining critical and emergency services.

"Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital. Members of the public should not visit the hospital except on compassionate grounds and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward. Please stay at home and support us to protect our frontline staff and services.”

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise yesterday announced that it would also cease inpatient, day case and outpatient services due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.