Body found in search for missing Kilcock man Brian Coyne, RIP
Mr Coyne had last been seen near his home on December 27
Brian Coyne
A body has been found in the search for missing Kilcock man Brian Coyne, 24. A widespread community and Garda search has been stood down.
Gardaí thanked members of the public for their assistance in the search for Brian.
Brian had not been seen since he left home on December 27. The last sighting of him was on CCTV at Meath Bridge in the town at 6.09pm that evening.
