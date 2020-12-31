Call to address flooding in Suncroft area of the Curragh

A councillor has called on the Council to address the flooding problem on the Old Road, Carna, Suncroft.

Cllr Anne Connolly said she was sent photos of the area after recent heavy rainfall.

“This road needs to be addressed. It's quite bad. It needs a major job. When we get that done is the $65 million question.”

The Council said that there are several drainage schemes commencing in the coming weeks. It added that the Municipal District Office will investigate this location, and if within its remit and budget, it will include it in the drainage programme.