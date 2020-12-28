Kildare's top jockeys Ruby Walsh and Katie Walsh on tonight's Celebrity Ireland's Fittest Family

Former top jockeys Ruby Walsh, his sister Katie Walsh and their sister-in-law Nina Carberry will be among those battling it out on tonight's celebrity episode of Ireland's Fittest Family.

Four groups of well-known faces, plus family members, will go head-to-head in Wicklow, tackling challenges in swamps, forests, lakes and mountains.

The celeb families are all competing to win €10,000 for their chosen charity, with the runner up family receiving €1,000 for their charity of their choice.

The Walshes are taking on the challenge on behalf of the Laura Lynn Foundation, the children's hospice which offers offers personalised services to children with palliative care needs, complex care needs and complex disabilities.

They will be taking on the families of social media influencer and cook James Kavanagh; Senator Lynn Ruane and John Sharpson, aka Home School Hub's Múinteoir John.

The action starts tonight, Monday, December 28, at 6.35pm on RTÉ One.