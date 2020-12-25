Christmas Eve engagement surprise at busy Naas hairdressing salon

Naas man Daniel Durney surprised not only his girlfriend Phil Power, but the staff and clientele of Sizzers Hair Design in Naas, when he got down on one knee and popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Daniel's proposal to hairdresser Phil came on the busiest day of the year for the hairdressers. He got down on one knee in the middle of the Dublin Road salon and proposed - which Phil happily accepted to cheers and celebrations.

Busy Phil had to get straight back to work, as the salon, like all other hairdressers, is now officially in lockdown under Level 5. But what a great way to end the day - congratulations to the happy couple!

Pictures: Aishling Conway

Happy couple Daniel and Phil, and, below, the beautiful engagement ring