LATEST: 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare on Christmas Eve

Some 21 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 922 nationwide. Eight additional deaths have been confirmed from the virus today.

There have been 289 new cases of the virus in Kildare over the last fortnight. Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 129.9. The national rate is 166.

Of the cases notified nationally today, 438 are men and 477 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

There have been 337 cases in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 255 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.”

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.”

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”