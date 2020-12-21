Rates relief granted to 220 businesses in the Naas area

A total of 220 property owners in the Naas area qualified from rates relief in 2019 - the most recent Cllr Evie Sammon sought information about the number of vacant commercial properties in the area.

According to Kildare County Council rates are due even if a property is vacant.

Read more County Kildare news

However, in certain specified circumstances, a vacant property may qualify for vacancy relief. This is applied on the account after the end of the financial year and is subject to a number of conditions and inspections.

KCC also said it does not have a listing of all vacant properties because this is constantly changing.