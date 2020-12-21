Kildare photographer Pat Tinsley fund raising calendar now on sale
Calendars can be purchased throughout the county
Emmet Bolton with the Pat Tinsley calendar
2021 calendar by well known Kildare photographer Pat Tinsley have been flying off the shelves throughout Kildare.
The calendar, packed with a collection of local pictures taken by Pat, is a fund raiser for the Newbridge mqn who is suffering from hereditary amyloidosis, are on sale at the Leinster Leader offices in Tougher's Business Park; in Castledermot, Monasterevan, Kildare, Kilcullen, TMH, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Rathangan, Prosperous, Kilmeague, Robertstown, Sallins, Celbridge (Nally's SuperValu) and from the Liffey Champion in Leixlip.
Former Kildare football star, Emmet Bolton, is pictured here with the calendar.
