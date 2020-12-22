In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Minor Footballers crash out going under to Offaly in the Leinster semi final; report, reaction and comment.
Annual GAA Convention: report on the night's proceedings, including a very encouraging financial report.
Interview: Mick Mullen, Kildare GAA's jig-saw fixer.
Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge, keeping the mind, and body, healthy.
Soccer: Naas AFC U17 squad Major improvement.
Racing: Jessica provides Paddy with first Graded success.
Golf: results from the fairways.
Greyhounds: Peter's Kid not for catching.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on