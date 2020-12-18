LATEST: 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Twenty-seven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 582 nationwide. Six additional deaths were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today, 310 are men / 265 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

Some 193 cases are in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 198 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health - cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

"By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come - and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”