€100,000 National Lottery win a nice Christmas bonus for lucky Kilcullen punter!

Christmas came early for one lucky Kildare lottery player today as they picked up a cool €100,000 from National Lottery HQ in Dublin.

The Kildare woman bought her winning €100,000 Christmas Countdown scratch card, which cost €10, at the Centra store in Kilcullen. Although she didn't want to go public about her win, she told Lotto staff that she would share her yuletide windfall with her entire family to ensure they will have the most perfect family celebration.

Two other big prizes were picked up from the Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

A Dublin family claimed a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize win with a ticket they purchased from Lidl in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The delighted family who wish to keep their win private explained that they remained blissfully unaware of their win until they scanned their €500,000 winning ticket on the National Lottery App over a week later. They said; “We had absolutely no idea that our local Lidl store had sold a winning ticket and as a result, the ticket remained at home, unchecked for well over a week. Eventually, one of the days, I casually picked up the EuroMillions ticket and scanned it on my phone, hoping to see that we’d won a couple of quid at least. I was absolutely knocked for six when this message pops up to tell me to contact the National Lottery. I knew it had to be a big win. What a way to cap off the year we have had, it’s unbelievable!”

The Dublin family have no immediate spending plans for their €500,000 EuroMillions fortune but they said that the win has allowed them to get into the festive spirit early and they plan on thoroughly enjoying the Christmas festivities with close family members.

Also collecting a mouth-watering National Lottery prize today was a lucky Galway man who picked up a €250,000 prize which he won on a €10 Money Multiplier 40X scratch card. The winning €10 scratch card was purchased at Coughlan’s Supermarket in Gort, Co. Galway.

