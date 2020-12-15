Covid-19 fails to dampen Christmas spirit in Leixlip

The Christmas season is a special time for many and provides an opportunity to reflect, to give thanks and to celebrate. Typically, at this time of year, Intel Ireland works closely with local volunteer groups, residents and community organisations to celebrate them and recognise the impact they have on the communities around them.

Intel has supported two groups in particular for over 20 years during the festive season - the senior citizens of Leixlip and the Meals on Wheels organisation.

One of the many highlights of the Intel Christmas calendar is the annual senior citizens Christmas party. Local senior citizens would usually be bussed in their hundreds to a special party but, due to COVID-19 restrictions the usual party could not take place this year.

“We did not however let this dampen the spirits of the senior citizens in the Leixlip community, said Sarah Sexton of Intel.

Instead of the guests going to the party, the party was brought to them.

The senior citizens instead received a voucher for a festive dinner in the local Springfield hotel, the venue in which the event typically takes place. This allowed the celebration to continue but ensured it could be done safely and in the comfort of their own home if they wished. As well as the meal voucher, the senior citizens received a small hamper to their doorstop delivered by a local supplier which contained some festive favourites.



Another group Intel supports during this time is the Leixlip Meals on Wheels, a voluntary organisation which cooks and delivers meals to vulnerable members of the local community. They open four days a week, every week of the year, and on a normal basis, they would cook and deliver around 25 meals per day or just over 100 per week. There are over 120 volunteers involved in the organisation which is divided into drivers and cooks.



Typically, the volunteers come to the Intel campus in Leixlip to enjoy a festive lunch but this year all the volunteers received a voucher for their own Christmas lunch in the Springfield Hotel. On December 9 the volunteer chefs were given a much-needed day off as the Intel cafe team prepared all the meals for delivery.



Earlier this year Intel made a donation to the Leixlip Meals on Wheels organisation to help ensure that they could continue their vital work throughout the COVID pandemic.