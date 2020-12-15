In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Despite the coronavirus Kildare GAA report another healthy balance sheet at this evening's Annual Convention.

Minor footballers bid to make it to another Leinster decider.

Extensive report, analysis and comment as minors defeat Louth.

Lots to learn from hurling defeat insists manager Eoin Stapleton.

All Ireland football final in December ... nothing new.

Suggestions to halt the Dubs and some crazy suggestions (Tommy Callaghan).

Rugby for young girls at Naas RFC;

Racing: Ronan Whelan knocks-up a Dundalk four timer.

Greyhound Racing: Dennis' treble; Shelone fastest at Newbridge.

All that and more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.