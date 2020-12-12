LATEST: Eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 248. Three further deaths have been confirmed by NPHET.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 55.3, below the national total of 81.5. There have been 123 new cases of the virus in the county over the last fortnight.

Of today's confirmed cases, 124 are men / 122 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years of age.

Some 99 cases are in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 185 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”