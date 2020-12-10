Kildare GAA: Johnny Byrne announces his retirement

Allenwood's Johnny Byrne has confirmed he has retired from the Kildare senior football panel.

The popular Allenwood defender enjoyed a great 2018, a regular on Cian O'Neill's side on the half back line he was ever-present in The Qualifiers, up to and including the Super 8's.

Johnny stepped away after 2018 but said he was not ruling out coming back in a year or so. When asked to rejoin the panel in 2020 he did so but due to injury did not play in the league but was named on the match day squad in the Leinster SFC clash against Meath, just a few short weeks ago.

A talented dual player, and a member of the Coill Dubh Club Hurling Club, wouldn't rule out seeing him joining up with the Kildare hurlers come 2021; no doubt he would be a very welcome addition if he so decided.