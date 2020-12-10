REVEALED: What were Ireland’s most popular Google searches in 2020?

Google has revealed what Irish people searched for the most in 2020 with their top 10 searches list published today.

In a year like no other Ireland's most searched for topics were unsurprisingly Covid dominated, yet the US presidential election took the title as Ireland's overall most searched for in 2020.

As Irish people endured a global pandemic, lockdowns and a US election shrouded in controversy, people turned to Google for answers to the many pressing issues 2020 threw at us.

Joe Biden, Boris Johnston and Kim Jong Un were the top three most searched people last year, while Ireland's own Phil Hogan and Katie Taylor feature in the top 10.

From 'how to cut men's hair' to 'how to make hand sanitiser', Irish people looked to the internet's wisdom to tie them over two national lockdowns (without barbers) and keep the virus at bay.

Brown bread and scones were top the most searched recipes this year. In what will come as a shock to many, banana bread doesn't feature in the list despite the boom that gripped the nation particularly during the first lockdown.

Here's Ireland's most searched in 2020:

Top 10 searches - Overall

US Election Coronavirus Caroline Flack Premier League CNN Joe Biden Zoom Fox News Kobe Bryant Google Classroom

Top 10 Searches - People

Joe Biden Boris Johnson Kim Jong Un Phillip Schofield Donald Trump Kamala Harris Phil Hogan Bruno Fernandes Katie Taylor Michael Jordan

Top 10 Searches - losses

Caroline Flack Kobe Bryant Naya Rivera Marian Finucane George Floyd Keelin Shanley Chadwick Boseman Sean Connery Jack Charlton John Hume

Top 10 'How to' searches

How to make a mask How to make hand sanitiser How to register to vote How to cut men's hair How to make scones How to make banana bread How to cut your own hair How to make cookies How to cancel COVID payment How to get tested for coronavirus Ireland

Top 10 searches - Sports

Premier League Masters Champions League NBA Fantasy Football GAA Cheltenham US Open Ireland vs Wales Tour de France

Top 10 Searches - Movies

1917 Parasite Little Women Jojo Rabbit Tenet The Gentlemen Bombshell Birds of Prey Enola Holmes Wild Mountain Thyme

Top 10 Searches - Recipes

Brown Bread Scones Pizza dough Apple tart Soda bread Strawberry Daiquiri Chicken Carrot Cake Margarita Chocolate Cake

Top 10 'What is' Searches