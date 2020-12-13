Offaly too strong for Kildare in Leinster MHC

Kildare minor hurlers bowed out of the Electric Ireland Leinster MHC following a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Offaly at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

Kildare started in flying fashion, first to the ball, they led 0-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but that was as good as it got as Lochlann Quinn hit the following eight points, to send Offaly in at half time leading 0-9 to 0-4.

It did not get any better for Kildare after the break as Offaly continued to dominate and Kildare losing a man to a red card only emphasised this was not their day.

Cormac Egan added a goal for the winners before Kildare finished decently with team captain Conn Kehoe firing over five points to leave the final score reading Offaly 1-18 to 0-9.

Scorers: Offaly, Lochlann Quinn 0-10 (7 frees), Cormac Egan 1-0, Luke Carey 0-3, Joseph Hoctor 0-2, Charlie Mitchell 0-2, Cathal King 0-1.

Kildare, Conn Kehoe 0-6 (5 frees, 65), Ciaran Flanagan 0-1, Alan Robin 0-1, Charlie Sheridan 0-1.

OFFALY: Mark Troy; Patrick Taaffe, Charlie Bracken, Oisin Kilmartin; Luke Watkins, Sam Bourke cpt., Ruari Dunne; Colin Spain, Cathal King; Cormac Egan, Joseph Hoctor, Lochlann Quinn; Luke Carey, Charlie Mitchell, Lee Hogn. Subs: Darragh Landy for Patrick Taaffe (43 minutes); Barry Egan for Lee Hoga (50 minutes); Eoin Murphy for Cormac Egan (50 minutes); Andrew Coakley for Luke Carey (50 minutes); Daniel Bourke for Lochlann Quinn (62 minutes).

KILDARE: Ben Loughlin (Naas); Stephen Moran (Sallins), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth); Fionn Cooke (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Cian Boran (Naas), Daire Guerin (Naas); Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth), Alan Tobin (Naas); Conn Kehoe (Moorefield), Cormac Nolan (Maynooth), Fionn Maher (Naas); Alan Goss (Celbridge), Conor Treacy (Celbridge), Charlie Sheridan (Naas). Subs: Killian Harrington (Maynooth) for Fionn Maher (28 minutes); Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Cormac Nolan (half time); Sean Maher (Moorefield) for Conor Tracey (50 minutes); Jack O'Brien (Celbridge) for Daire Guerin (58 minutes); Eoin Hayes (Kilcock) for Cian Boran (62 minutes).

REFEREE: Barry Redmond.