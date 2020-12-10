Footpath needed at busy location in Sallins

There's been a call for a footpath in Sallins town centre.

Cllr Bill Clear wants an update from Kildare County Council about the absence of the footpath in Sallins.

Cllr Clear told a previous Naas Municipal District meeting that newly designed town centre is needed in Sallins.

“There is no proper town centre in Sallins and it is a town now, not a village,” he said last year.

Comparing Sallins with New Ross and Thurles, he said all three have similar populations but Sallins is the one without a town centre.

“It’s treated like the poor relation of Naas,” said Cllr Clear adding “it really has been neglected and proportionately it has the highest number of people at third level education.”