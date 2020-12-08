LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare today

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare today, out of a total of 215 nationally. One further death has been notified to NPHET.

Of the cases notified today; 95 are men / 119 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

Some 74 cases are in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 210 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. Eight additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”