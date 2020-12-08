Naas motorway slip to close this evening

The westbound on-slip and the eastbound off-slip of M7 Junction 9 (Naas North) will be temporarily closed overnight tonight, between 10pm and 5am.

All traffic will be diverted along the N7 eastbound to travel to Junction 8 (Johnstown) and then join the N7 westbound to continue their journey.

The slip lanes will be re-opened before 5am tomorrow morning Wednesday, 9 Dec 2020.

These temporary closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential cabling/maintenance works for the M7 Upgrade project.

Kildare County Council said it regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.



Ends 08 December 2020