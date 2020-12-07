Kildare panel for this weekend's Leinster MFC named
Louth provide the opposition in Leinster quarter final
Kildare minor football manager, Micheal Conneff and his management team have announced their panel for Saturday's Electric Ireland Leinster MFC quarter final. The game will be played at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, and throws-in at 12.30.
Kildare Minor Football Panel: Jack Rodgers Naas; Cormac Barker Kilcullen; Cathal McKennedy Newtown Gaels; Luke Killian Sallins; Fionn Tully Raheens; Elliot Byrne Naas; Harry O’Neill Clane; Charlie Litton Oliver Plunkett's; Ryan Burke
Newtown Gaels; Conor Doyle Athy; Patrick Doyle Oliver Plunkett's; James McGrath Athy; Sean O'Sullivan Kilcock; Fionn O’Giollain Maynooth; Eric Morrissey Monasterevan; Jack McKevitt Naas; Aaron McNally Balyna; Rory Moran Aylmer Gaels; Shane Farrell Kilcock; Con Keogh Suncroft; Conor Lonergan Monasterevan; Calum Bolton Sarsfields; Adam Fanning Clane; Daragh Swords Newtown Gaels; Oisin O’Sullivan Clane; Ben Fitzsimons Eadestown; Cian Grimes Sallins; Micheal O’Connor
St Edwards; Daragh Sloane Balyna; James Kilbride Naas; Joe Ledgwith Leixlip.
