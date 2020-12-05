Sent those Christmas cards yet? An Post reveals latest dates for posting abroad this Christmas

An Post has revealed the latest date for posting to a number of countries in time for Christmas day.

In a year like no other, millions of people all over the world are using post to send Christmas letters and parcels to loved ones.

With friends and family unable to travel, staying connected this Christmas is more important than ever before.

An Post says the latest date for posting to USA, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is this coming Monday, December 7th.

With Covid-19 restrictions, unprecedented mail volumes and uncertain weather conditions around the world, An Post are urging people to get posting as soon as possible.

An Post has urged posters to include a full and correct postal address, along with your return address on the top left corner of all cards and gifts that you are sending. Also, be sure to wrap gifts well with plenty tape and packing to protect them during transit.

Latest Dates of Posting:

USA, Canada, Asia, New Zealand 7th December

Rest of Europe 12th December

Great Britain 18th December

Northern Ireland 19th December

Ireland 21st December