Explainer: Full list of Covid-19 measures announced this evening for December

These are the measures coming into place for Ireland from 1 December

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

You should not mix with any other households outside of those within your support bubble.

Other settings outside your home or garden

In outdoor settings away from your home or garden, up to 6 people from a maximum of 2 households can meet while maintaining strict physical distancing.

Weddings

Weddings may proceed, but with a limit of 25 guests for ceremony and reception (irrespective of venue). It will not be possible to attend a wedding in another county.

Couples resident in a particular county, but with existing plans to get married, can travel to get married outside that county.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Exception:

Cinemas may open with protective measures.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

From Friday 4 December, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) may reopen for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises.

This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.

Domestic travel

Stay in your county apart from work, education, medical and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Measures in place from 18 December

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

You can mix with a maximum of 2 other households.

Other settings outside your home or garden

In outdoor settings away from your home or garden, a maximum of 3 households can meet while maintaining strict physical distancing.

Weddings

Weddings may proceed, but with a limit of 25 guests for ceremony and reception (irrespective of venue).

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Exception:

Cinemas may open with protective measures.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises.

This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.

Domestic travel

You can travel anywhere in Ireland.

