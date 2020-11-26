Don’t miss this year’s Leinster Leader & KildareNow Christmas annual — out now!

It just would not be Christmas without the Leinster Leader/KildareNow annual, enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Kildare and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, fiction, articles on local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Leinster Leader/KildareNow, the local team of journalists and contributors have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

All aspects of Kildare life are featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid 19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the annual with special features on our local heroes. On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages. Don’t miss our look back on the sweet messages sent by Kildare kids to their grandparents during lockdown; or your fantastic pictures of beautiful Kildare scenes, taken within the county borders during the restrictions.

We take a look back at the general election of earlier this year — remember that! — and the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Kildare.

We take a look at some of the best books produced this year by Kildare writers — a must for picking your Christmas reading list. And you can read the three winning tales in the Newbridge June Fest annual short story competition — some of the best fiction from emerging Kildare writers.

There’s plenty to absorb local history buffs, too — from a reflection on the resilience and perseverence of Kildare’s Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton; to an amusing piece on Percy French’s adventures in Kildare and a look forward to next year’s Kildare Decade of Commemoration events. Plus, an extensive essay on the forgotten referee in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, Clane man Mick Sammon.

We have Christmas recipes and fun features — and of course, don’t forget the Big Movie Quiz — a regular.

In sport, we reflect on the most unusual sporting season ever for all of us. Sports editor Tommy Callaghan takes a look back through the revealing and interesting conversations he had with many Kildare sporting figures during the year, something the Lilywhite sports fan won’t want to miss.

Don’t miss it!

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home — the Leinster Leader/KildareNow Christmas Annual 2020 — retailing at €3.95 and on sale in all good newsagents.