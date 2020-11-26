Water outages and disruptions across large parts of Kildare Thursday night and Friday morning

There may be water outages or supply disruptions across large parts of south Kildare tonight and tomorrow as Irish Water carry out mains rehabilitation works.

The company said that these works "may cause supply disruptions to Newbridge, Athgarvan, Monasterevin, Rathangan, Allen, Kilmeade, Castledermot, Ballitore, Calverstown, Narraghmore, Kilcullen, Two Mile House, Brannockstown, Nurney, Suncroft, Kilgowan, Derrinturn, Prosperous, Allenwood and surrounding areas."

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 6pm tonight, Tuesday, November 26, until 6am tomorrow morning, November 27.

"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," said Irish Water.