Alleged Naas house attack woman is refused bail

A woman allegedly involved in an attack on a house in Naas was refused bail at a Naas District Court sitting on November 18.

Angela McAleer, 46, whose address was given as 18 Brookview Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin and Terence O’Reilly, 48, whose address was given as 8 Cherryfield Way halting site, Firhouse Road, Rathfarnham, face criminal damage allegations on November 3, at Hazlemere.

It was alleged at a previous court hearing that six people arrived at the property and they broke a camera at the front of the house, two windows and a PVC door at the back of the residence. Det Sgt Des McHale said one of the males allegedly held a hatchet over his head during the incident. Nobody was injured, he added and they eventually left.

He said the parties are known to each other.

The incident occurred at around 9pm.

Det Gda Christine Brady said the group arrived “with hammers and hatchets.” She said the incident was related to an ongoing feud and related to a fatal road accident last August, which is being investigated by the gardaí.

Det Gda Brady said clothing recovered during a search matched clothing seen worn by the defendant on CCTV images.

Sedh also said she believed the feud would continue.

Applying for bail solicitor Aonghus McCarhty said the defendant had never been in court before and does not fit the identity of a person who would be ordinarily refused bail because she has never engaged in this type of behaviour.

His client had no previous convictions and had never had a warrant issued.

She had a previously exemplary record and very strict bail conditions could allay any fears.

The woman’s husband told the court that he suffers from depression and she cares for him and nine children.

He had €1,500 cash in court for bail purposes.

Sgt Jim Kelly said he more time is needed by the State to prepare a case and he sought an adjournment.

He said the injured party was afraid to return home.

He said the defendant had nine children when “she was in this town engaged in a serious offence against another woman with children..”

If bail was granted, he said, more serious offences could occur.

Judge Desmond Zaidan stressed he was not trying the merits of the case. He said there was premeditation associated with the allegation and the objections to bail were well founded.

He adjourned the case until December 2 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Terence O’Reilly, her brother, appeared in court by video link and his case was also adjourned until December 2. Barrister Aisling Murphy said in his case there was a bail application before the High court.