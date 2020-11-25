Hopes rise for Kildare minors and U20 to see action in December

There are strong indications that the Leinster Minor, football and hurling, along with U20 grades in both codes will be re-scheduled to recommence in December.

The latest restrictions are set to be reviewed this week with an easing of the level five restrictions expected next week.

The Leinster minor hurling and football championships are also set to go ahead in December but again, all these plans are dependent on Government restrictions.



Chairman of Leinster Council Pat Teehan said they will be waiting until Government announcements later this week on what is permitted next month before making definite plans but he confirmed that they hope to get the Leinster U-20 Hurling and Minor Hurling and Football Championships completed in December.

Kildare minor hurlers have defeated Antrim in their only game to date while the minor football, or the U20 competitions have not yet commenced.