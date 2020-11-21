Gardai warn public to be vigilant of scams as Christmas approaches

With online shopping and parcel deliveries increasing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with further increases expected around the Christmas season, Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) would like to warn the public of the potential risk to their personal and payment data.

An Garda Síochána are advising the public to never click on an unsolicited text or email, never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords, and to not respond to such emails or texts. Instead, Gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local Garda Station.



Gardaí would also like to advise the public to never open attachments in unsolicited emails and to make sure your computer has the most up-to-date anti-virus software installed. Gardaí would also like to advise the public to be weary of unsolicited phone calls.



There are some critical pieces of advice that consumers must follow to help protect their finances and their bank account.



• Only use secure sites and make sure you are on the real site. Check the URL and look for the trust seals (examples are attached to this press release).



• Make sure to check these sites privacy policy, refunds policy and contact us section



• Use trusted payment methods and never send cash



• Use sites where a padlock symbol is shown beside the website address

• Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary



• Independently visit the website of the online sales company as opposed to clicking on social media or pop-up adverts



• Be cautious about claiming outrageous offers - if it sounds too good to be true it probably is



• Stick to well-known websites or websites that you are familiar with or websites associated with high street retail outlets



Finally, An Garda Síochána would like to advise any person who wishes to donate to any charities over this Christmas period to be weary of unsolicited requests and only ever donate to legitimate, recognised charities.



If you encounter a person claiming to be from a charity, look to see their ID and collection permit. If in doubt, do not contribute and contact Gardaí.