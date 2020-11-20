Kildare name unchanged team for Ring Cup final

Kildare senior hurling team manager, David Herity and his selectors have, not surprisingly, named the same starting team for Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final, against Down, that started their semi final against Roscommon last week.

Although The Lilies were slow to get into their stride, and trailed by a point after 20 minutes, they upped their game after the water break to blow The Rossies away.

Sunday's final throws-in at 4 pm in Croke Park,

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Simon Lacey, John Doran, Cian Shanahan; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Rian Boran, Kevin Whelan; Cathal Dowling, Paul Divilly; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling; Tadhg Forde, Brian Byrne cpt, David Slattery.