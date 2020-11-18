Young people and pubs praised for lockdown response by Kildare Garda Chief

Laois, Offaly Kildare Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan praised young people and publicans in the District during a recent address to a meeting of the Laois Joint Policing Committee.

“The cohort of young people have seen their social life collapse. They would normally be out socialising. They have been most respectful and understanding of instructions,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the publicans.

“I want to acknowledge those who are finding it more challenging particularly in the licencing trade. We have no great outbreaks of misbehaviour,” he said.

He added that the operation of shebeens during the Covid-19 pandemic is coming before the courts. He said it would not be appropriate to talk about them in a public forum.