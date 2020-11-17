LATEST: Eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 366 nationally.

11 additional deaths from the virus were also reported the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. All of these deaths occurred in November.

Of the cases notified today; 169 are men / 197 are women; 61% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old. There were 84 cases in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The five-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 82.7. The national rate is 121.3. There have been 184 cases of the virus recorded in the county over the last fortnight.