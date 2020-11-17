Solar farm is in the pipeline for Naas

A 27 acres solar farm is being planned for Naas.

Kildare County Council is considering a planning application for the project on a site at Kerdiffstown and Monread North.

It’s close to the M7 at Monread North and the former landfill site at Kerdiffstown, which is currently being converted into a public park.

Solar farms are used to harness energy from the sun and convert it into electricity.

The application has been made by Elgin Energy Services, a Dublin-based company which describes itself as “a leading international and independent solar development platform.”

According to a planning document it would be operational for 40 years.

In 2017 the company got permission for a solar farm on a 44 acre site near Tullamore.

The application is for a solar panel on ground mounted frames two single storey inverter/transformer stations, an onsite terminal station, storage containers, a temporary site compound, security fencing, new and upgraded access tracks and CCTV.

Submissions on the application must be made by December 17 and a decision is due in mid-January.

The application is at the pre-validation stage, which means the council is assessing if it has enough information to consider it.

The company is seeking a planning permission of ten years duration.