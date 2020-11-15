LATEST: 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, out of a total of 378 nationwide. One further death relating to Covid-19 has also been confirmed.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is now 89, below the national figure of 126.9. There have been 198 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Of the cases reported nationally today, 186 are men / 190 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

124 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The average daily five-day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

“We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”