Kildare Ladies bow out on scoring difference

Kildare’s All Ireland semi-final dreams were dashed in Dr Cullen Park this afternoon, Laois winning on a final score line of Laois 2-13 Kildare 3-8.

It was a disappointing result as they lost out to Laois by just two points. After a gallant second half performance, Kildare came from nine points down to take the lead for the first time heading for the final quarter of the game but Laois pulled through to win. However it was the result of the other game that was the real body blow with Clare hammering Sligo 7-18 to 0-2 that sees Clare progress to the All-Ireland intermediate semi final on scoring difference.

The first half in Carlow went anything but Kildare’s way as they played against a strong wind, Laois were in control and looked slightly more confident.

It was Róisín Byrne and Neasa Dooley who turned the game around Kildare in the second half but it wasn’t enough despite their best efforts. Byrne finished with 2-3 to her name and showed up brilliantly for her side.

Scores also came from Lara Curran, Ellen Dowling and Neasa Dooley.

The dying minutes of the game were nail biting and it could have gone either way but Kildare couldn’t finish the way they would have wished. There was much disappointment in the camp but a second half performance to remember but it was Laois who took the win.

Scorers: Kildare: Róisín Byrne (2-3), Lara Curran (0-2, 0-2 free), Ellen Dowling (0-1), Neasa Dooley (1-2)

Laois: Leah Tarpey (1-0), Mo Nerney (0-8, 0-3 frees), Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (1-1), Emma Lawlor (0-2, 0-1 free), Rachel Williams (0-1), Anna Healy (0-1), Ellen Healy (0-1)

KILDARE: Mary Hulgraine; Rachel Cribbin, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Sarah Munnelly, Grainne Kenneally, Laura Murtagh; Ellen Dowling, Erica Burke; Niamh Sinnot, Lara Curran, Aoife Rattigan; Grace Clifford (Capt) , Neasa Dooley, Roisin Byrne. Subs: Grace White for Sinnott (Halftime), Claire O’Sullivan for Murtagh (36 minutes), Louise Scully (37 minutes), Caoimhe Fagan Hynes for Aoife Rattigan (60 minutes)

LAOIS – Eimear Barry; Clodagh Dunne, Jenny McEvoy, Amy Potts; Rachel Williams, Laura Nerney, Jane Moore; Ellen Healy, Anna Healy (capt); Leah Tarpey, Sarah Ann Fitzgerald, Orla Hennessy; Emma Lawlor, Andrea Moran, Mo Nerney. Subs: Mags McEvoy for Hennesy (41 minutes), Claire Conlon for (55 minutes), Sarah Larkin for Lawlor (61 minutes)

REFEREE: Eamonn Moran