LATEST: 21 new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today

Twenty-one additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 456 nationwide. Six further deaths from the virus have also been recorded, all of which occurred in November.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 93, below the national figure of 130.2. There have been 207 cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified across Ireland today, 210 are men / 246 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 151 cases are in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of today’s data shows the five-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."