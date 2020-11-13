PROPERTY WATCH: Charming Clara cottage with huge potential going under the hammer for €75k

This charming and quaint Offaly cottage is going up for auction early next month.

Located within walking distance of Clara, the property is offered at bids over €75,000.

The one-bedroom cottage sits on a mature 0.32 hectare site and boasts a detached block-built garage to the side of the property.

The accommodation briefly comprises of a porch, reception room, kitchen/dining area, bedroom and bathroom.

The town of Clara has a train station, swimming pools, playground, primary school and local amenities within walking distance also. The property is just 10 minutes from Tullamore, five minutes from the motorway and an hour from Dublin.

For sale by auction on Thursday, December 3, this property is offered at bids over €75,000.

