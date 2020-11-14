Kildare Ladies can book All-Ireland semi final spot

Following impressive wins over Clare and Sligo, Kildare Ladies are back in action again this Sunday when they travel to Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, to take on Laois, in Round 3 (Group 4) of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

A win or a draw will guarantee them qualification for the All-Ireland semi final.

They are unbeaten this year to date.

Having won their five league games, qualified for the final, with the winner gaining promotion to Division 2, the league was abandoned, due to the coronavirus, with each county remaining in the division they were prior to lockdown. A major disappointment for players and management

Now all eyes are on the championship and having defeated Clare in their opening game and last week were way too strong for a young Sligo side, they face up to neighbours on Sunday.

Kildare are on top of their group with two wins from two, Laois in second with one win as have Clare with Sligo propping up the table.

With just the top team in each of the four groups qualifying, no doubt manager, Daniel Moynihan, will be anxious to keep his side's winning run in tact but no doubt he would settle for a draw at this stage.

Last weekend's big win over Sligo (5-13 to 0-4) albeit against a young, inexperienced team from the west who had no answer to a free-flowing display that saw Roisín Byrne score an impressive 2-3, Neasa Dooley 1-2, Lara Curran 0-4 with Siobhan O'Sullivan and Erica Burke adding a goal apiece.

The opening game against Clare was a different kettle of fish, a game that The Lilies had to dig deep, come from behind, before winning by two points, 2-11 to 1-12.

Top scorers that day were Neasa Dooley and Roisin Byrne and Ellen Dowling.

Sunday's opponents Laois, defeated Sligo, as expected, 5-8 to 1-5 but lost to Clare 5-7 to 1-11.

Kildare and Laois did meet in the League (Division 3) back in February with The Lilies coming out on top in a high scoring game, winning 3-14 to 4-6, so an indication that Laois certainly like find t heir opponents net.

Still with the likes of Mary Hulgraine in goals; defenders Lara Gilbert, Grainne Kenneally and Lauren Murtagh; strong midfield pairing of Siobhan O'Sullivan and Erica Burke and free-scoring forwards Roisín Byrne, Neasa Dooley, Lara Curran, not forgetting team captain Grace Clifford, The Lilies will travel to Carlow full of confidence and fully aware that a place of reaching the All-Ireland semi final is entirely in their own hands.