Kildare blitzed in second half

Hving led at the break by six points the roof fell in on Kildare the second half of today's Leister SFC semi final when they conceded two goals in a minute to Meath, , bkth goals were soft and that was only the start of the collapse.

In fairnenss when they eventually went behind, they still had the wherewithall to come back and draw level but some deplorable defending saw Meath hit the Kildare net on another three occasions eventually winning 5-9 to 0-15.

Jack O'Connor said after the game that despite playing very well in the opening half, he felt the difference between the teams was Meath have been playing at a higher level and it was as simply as that and it shows the difference between Divisiion 1 and 2.

He said the final score did not do justice to Kildare; Meath did nothing spectacular, we simply handed them at least three goals and you cannot do that at this level.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-5 (1 mark, 3 frees)), Darragh Kirwan 0-2, Kevin Flynn 0-1, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Mattie Byrne 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1,



Meath, Cillian O'Sullivan 1-1, Matthew Costello 1-1, Jo0ey Wallace 1-0, Jason Scuilly 1-0, Shane Walsh 0-1, Thomas O'Reilly 0-2, Jordadn Morris 1-1 (free), Shane McEntee 0-1, Cathal Sully 0-1, Cathal \hickey 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; David Hyland cpt., Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Shea Ryan; Matty Byrne, Ben McCormack, Paddy Brophy; Fergal Conway, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Daniel Flynn for Ben McCormack (48 minutes); Paul Cribbin for Mattie Byrne (50 minutes); Paul Cribbin for Mattie Byrne (50 minutes); Aaron Masterson for Con Kavanagh (57 minutes); Liam Power for Fergal Conway (57 minutes); Neil Flynn for Darragh Kirwan (60 minutes).



MEATH: Mark Brennan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Dvid Toner; Donal Keogan cpt., Shane McEntee, Matthew Costelllo; Cillian O'sullivan, Bryan McMahon, Ronan Ryan; Jordan Morris, Shane Walshd,Thomas O'Reilly. Subs: Jason Scully for Ronan Ryan (54 minutes); Cathal Hickey for Ronan Ryan (54 miutes); Joe Wallace for Thomas Reilly (54 minutes); James Conlon for Bryan McMahon (67 minutes).



REFEREE: Conor Lane, Cork