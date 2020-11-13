Kildare hurlers make a couple of changes for Ring Cup clash

Kildare have made a few changes for Saturday's Christy Ring Cup semi final against Roscommon, in St Conleth's Park (throw-in 1.30). In comes Cian Shanahan at corner back; Kevin Whelan moves back to wing back for the injured Jack Travers; Cathal Dowling moves to midfield alongside Paul Divilly while Tadhg Forde comes in at no.13.

Huge game for Kildare as the winner of this, and the other semi final (Offaly v Down) are automatically promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2021.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Simon Lacy, John Doran, Cian Shanahan; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Rian Boran, Kevin Whelan; Cathal Dowling, Paul Divilly; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling; Tadhg Forde, Brian Byrne cpt, David Slattery.

Subs: Mark Doyle, Sean Christanseen, Cathal Derivan, Drew Costello, Sean Whelan, Colm Chan, Kevin Aherne, Shane Ryan, Cathal McCabe, Muiris Curtin, Liam Dempsey.