LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of 362 nationwide. There have been two additional deaths confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, one of which occurred in October and one which remains under investigation.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 1,000 of population is now 101.1, below the national level of 145. There have been 225 cases of the virus in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today, 187 are men / 174 are women; 55% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old. 90 cases are in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”