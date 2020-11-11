Newbridge's Riverbank to stream innovative family theatre from Belfast this Friday

Riverbank Arts Centre is presenting an interactive family experience that brings the magic of theatre directly to your sofa, via the wonders of digital technology.

In this ambitious and unique undertaking, called The University of Wonder and Imagination, Cahoots NI (the makers of Under the Hawthorn Tree, Shh! We have a Plan and more), will broadcast live from an extensive, purpose built set in Belfast, where magic and illusion have no boundaries.

This brand new type of theatre is directed by the audience. The choices you’ll make live, during the show, will shape your experience.

Audience members will assemble with fellow students and journey to the most unusual of universities, where the mysterious Professor Bamberg will send you off on a self-navigated quest where nothing is quite as it seems. You will interact with the liveliest of lecturers, choose your subjects of study, enter themed rooms and encounter all kinds of problems and puzzles, unlocking your magical powers as you go.

Speaking about the new production, Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney, artistic director of Cahoots NI, said: “Now, more than ever, we want to capture the sheer joy and wonder that theatre and live performance brings young audiences, something we so desperately miss being able to provide at this time.

“We have worked hard to create an experience that would act as a first step to bridge the gap between young people and live theatre that can be enjoyed at home.

“Developing this production has allowed us to explore a completely new channel through which to bring magic and illusion to children and their families via digital technology. The choices our audiences make live, during the event, will shape their unique theatre experience — and that’s hugely exciting for us.”

Alex Rosiak, acting Director of Riverbank Arts Centre says “My son and I loved this clever, engaging show when we saw it as part of Baboro Festival this year. It’s a very new way of making and presenting theatre. We are delighted to be able to bring it to Kildare families, particularly at this time — an adventure for families in lockdown.”

Up to six families can take part in each show, so if you are missing friends or cousins, why not book the same time slot.

For ages 7+ and fun for all the family, on for one evening only: Friday, November 13. Shows at 5pm, 5.30pm, 6pm and 6.30pm. Family ticket €10, booking at www.riverbank.ie.