Revenue make multi-million smuggled cigarettes seizure using x-ray scanner

As a result of an intelligence-led operation carried out at Dublin Port yesterday, Revenue officers seized almost 3.5 million cigarettes.

With the assistance of Revenue’s X-Ray Scanner, the smuggled cigarettes were discovered in 10 large metal boxes, concealed within timber frames, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Winston’ have an estimated retail value of €2,415,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1,890,600.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.