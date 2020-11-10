LATEST: Man (50s) arrested in connection with fatal road traffic accident in Newbridge on Monday

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the fatal suspected hit and run incident in Newbridge on Monday. A woman pedestrian in her 40s died as a result of the incident.

The man is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Newbridge are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.