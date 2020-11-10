Curragh nominees for Racing Awards 2020 announced

The Curragh announces nominees ahead of The Curragh 2020 Awards

The annual awards ceremony will take place online on Thursday 26th November

The public are invited to vote on curragh.ie/awards

The categories which will be open to public vote include the Leading Riding Performance, the Leading Training Performance and the Horse of the Season. The nominees include:

The Curragh Riding Performance

Adam Farragher, A Step Too Far, Heffernan Tyres Joe McGrath Handicap

Billy Lee, Sonaiyla, Manguard Plus Summer Fillies Handicap

Chris Hayes, Aloha Star, Airlie Stud Stakes

Colin Keane, Siskin, Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

Mark Gallagher, Allora Yeats, Sky Bet Handicap

Seamus Heffernan, Santiago, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Shane Foley, Not Now Zeb, Into Kildare We Care In Kildare Handicap



The Curragh Training Performance

Aidan O’Brien, Magical

DK Weld, Search for a Song

Ger Lyons, Siskin / Even So

Jessica Harrington, Lucky Vega / Cayenne Pepper

Johnny Murtagh, Sonnyboyliston

John McConnell, A Case of You

Ken Condon, Law of Indices/Romanised

Kieran Cotter, A Step Too Far

Noel Meade, Elysium/ Helvic Dream

Paddy Twomey, Sonaiyla



The Curragh Horse of the Season

1. Even So, Juddmonte Irish Oaks

2. High Definition, Smurfit Beresford Stakes

3. Lucky Vega, Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and 2nd in GAIN Railway Stakes

4. Magical, Tattersalls Gold Cup and Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes

5. Peaceful, Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

6. Pretty Gorgeous, A.R.M Holding Debutante Stakes and 2nd in Moyglare Stud Stakes

7. Santiago, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

8. Search for A Song, Comer Group Irish St Leger and 3rd in Tattersalls Gold Cup

9. Siskin, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

10. Thunder Moon, Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes

An additional Special Achievement Award will be announced at the online ceremony on Thursday 26th November 26.

Pat Keogh, CEO of The Curragh, said: "The Curragh Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements during 2020 at The Curragh and presents an opportunity for the public to be involved in determining the champions of the season. Despite the cancellation of the traditional annual awards ceremony at The Curragh due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the public can celebrate achievements and join The Curragh for the Virtual Awards."

Voting is open on www.curragh.ie/awards until Sunday November 22. The Curragh Virtual Awards Ceremony takes place on Thursday 26 on The Curragh social media channels at 8pm. Respondents can enter into a prize draw to win an exclusive yard visit with the winning trainer for 2 people.