Kildare advance to semi after four point win over Offaly

Kildare advanced to the semi final of the Leinster SFC this evening in Portlaoise following a four point win over Offaly.

It was game that the winners were never behind, but having said that Offaly were right in it up the end.

Kildare manager, Jack O'Connor said after the game that Meath would not be shaking in their boots after watching that but we are glad to be in the pot, delighted to be heading to Croke Park next Sundy.

Kildare lead at the break by one , 0-10 to to 0-9 and while they opened a four point gap in the second half, Offaly refused to roll over.

Darragh Kirwan, making his championship debut, had a brilliant debut scoringn all of six points while Neil Flynn, who only buried his dad yesterday, came on, scored threee points.

Final score: Kildare 0-20 Offaly 0-16



Scorers: Kildare, Darragh Kirwan 0-6 (1 mark), Paddy Brophy 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-3 (2 frees, mark), Ben McCormack 0-2, Daniel Flynn 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-2 (1 free), , Darragh Malone 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1.



Offaly, Niall McNamee 0-4 (4 frees), Cian Farrell 0-6 (f, 45), Ruairi McNamee 0-2, Bernard Allen 0-1, Paddy Dunican 0-1 (free), Joseph O'Connor 0-1, Anto Sullivan 0-1,



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone; David Hyland cpt, Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Fergal Conway, Ben McCormack, Paddy Brophy; Daniel Flynn, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Mattie Byrne for Fergal Conway (half time); Paul Cribbin for Daniel Flynn (42 minutes); Neil Flynn for Ben McCormack (55 minutes); Luke Flynn for Aaron Masterson (60 minutes); Eoin Doyle for Kevin Flynn (68 minutes).

OFFALY: Paddy Dunican; Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, Niall Darby; Eoin Carroll, Johnny Moloney, Joseph O’Connor; Aaron Leavy, Jordan Hayes; Peter Cunningham, Ruairi McNamee, Anton Sullivan; Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee, Cian Farrell. Subs: Joseph O'Connor for Jordan Hayes (27 minutes); Rory egan for Peter Cunningham (56 miutes); Carl Stewart for Cathal Mangan (65 minutes); Conor McNamee for Ruairi McNamee (68 minutes); Aaron Leavy for Bernard Allen (71 minutes).

REFEREE: David Coldrick.